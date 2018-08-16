4 cars torched outside SW Miami-Dade home

MIAMI (WSVN) - A possible arson investigation is underway after four cars caught fire overnight outside of a Southwest Miami-Dade home.

Police responded to the home at the corner of Southwest 229th Terrace and 113th Place, at around 4:15 a.m., Thursday.

Family member Ki-Jana King said said he got home around 3 a.m., and less than an hour later, he heard his mother screaming.

“I’m like looking at her, and I’m like, ‘Mom, what’s going on?’ and she’s just yelling,” he said, “so then we came downstairs, and when we came downstairs we looked out the door, and all we could see, you can’t even see the car from the door.”

Area resident Julio Villegas came upon the fire and recorded cellphone video of the flames.

Villegas said he tried to put out the flames with a garden hose and a fire extinguisher but was unsuccessful. He was able to direct the rest of the family safely out of the house.

“I heard the screams, the kids crying and a female screaming, you know, nervous,” he said. “We tried to advise them to use the back door because the flames here were really high.”

“All we could see is flames coming this way,” said King, “so we ran out the back door and just watched from across the street what was going on to our cars.”

The cars were so badly burned, officials could barely determine the color, make and model of the vehicles.

Two gas cans were found on the side of the home, near a trash can, but the family said they do not belong to them.

Police took the caps from both gas cans as part of the investigation.

“The police took the caps to run it for DNA because they weren’t there before,” said King. “The police asked us, ‘Have we ever seen them?’ We never seen those gas cans before.”

Investigators are working to figure out what sparked the fire. However, the family said they believe the fire was intentionally set.

7News spoke with another relative who said they don’t know who would want to harm the family.

“You know, people nowadays are crazy, so you never know what can happen,” said the relative.

The family believes they know which car was set on fire. However, investigators have not confirmed anything.

The cars have been deemed a total loss. However, the family’s home was not damaged, and no one was injured.

If you have any information on this fire, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

