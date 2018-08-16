4 cars torched outside Miami-Dade home

MIAMI (WSVN) - A possible arson investigation is underway after four cars caught fire overnight outside a Miami-Dade home.

Police responded to the home along the 2200 block of Southwest 113th Place, at around 4 a.m., Thursday.

A family member shot cell phone video of the flames, as the family escaped from the home. “All we could see is flames coming this way,” said Ki-Jana King. “So we ran out the back door and just watched from across the street what was going on to our cars.”

King said he got home around 3 a.m., and less than an hour later he heard his mother screaming. “I’m like looking at her, and I’m like ‘Mom, what’s going on?’ and she’s just yelling,” he said. “So then we came downstairs, and when we came downstairs we looked out the door and all we could see, you can’t even see the car from the door.”

The cars were so badly burned, officials could barely determine the color, make and model of the vehicles.

Investigators are working to figure out what sparked the fire. However, the family said they believe the fire was intentionally set.

7News spoke with another relative, who said they don’t know who would want to harm the family. “You know people now a days are crazy, so you never know what can happen.”

The family believes they know which car was set on fire. However, investigators have not confirmed anything. “I don’t know if you could see that car that’s in the middle right there; they said someone set that car on fire, and you know fire spreads fast.”

Two gas cans were found on the side of the home, near a trashcan, but the family says they do not belong to them. Police took the caps from both gas cans as part of the investigation.

The cars have been deemed a total loss. However, the family’s home was not damaged, and no one was injured.

If you have any information on this crime, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

