MIAMI (WSVN) - Four cars have been damaged after a fire broke out at a Miami car dealership.

The fire broke out at Magic City Auto Dealership, located along Southwest Eighth Street and 31st Court, at around 5:30 a.m., Tuesday.

Miami Fire Rescue shared photos showing them cutting through the property’s gate and battling the intense flames.

Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the blaze.

There were about 30 cars on the lot.

“Scary. I thought it was a dream,” said owner Luis Olivares. “I got 40 missed calls from the police saying, ‘Hey, come to your dealership. You have a fire going on.’ I thought it was somebody that had crashed in, but I guess not. We’re gonna have to do some investigation to see what happened.”

“We’re working with Miami PD as well,” said Miami Fire Rescue Lt. Pete Sanchez. “They’re gonna review surveillance and determine if it was arson, if it was accidental, but for right now we’re still investigating and we’ll determine that later at some point.”

