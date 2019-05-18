4 at large after string of armed robberies, carjacking in SW Miami-Dade

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for four men in a series of brazen daytime armed robberies and a carjacking that unfolded in the space of an hour in Southwest Miami-Dade.

According to Miami-Dade Police, the crime spree started in the area of Southwest 260th Street, at around 6:10 a.m., Thursday.

Investigators said the locations appear to be random: along a roadside, at a bus stop, in a parking lot, at a local gas station and in front of a home.

Surveillance cameras captured one of the incidents. The footage shows a man walking his dog near Southwest 168th Street and 108th Avenue when a blue Honda Pilot pulls up next to him at around 7 a.m.

Two of the subjects, both wearing hoodies, are then seen getting out of the vehicle with their guns drawn and demanding the victim’s gold chain before they pat him down, get back in the SUV and flee.

Investigators said the robbers also targeted a 66-year-old woman as she sat at a bus stop near Southwest 172nd Avenue and 102nd Avenue. Police said they stole the victim’s purse, which contained $30 in cash and other valuables.

Police said the crooks stole a man’s car as he was pumping air in his tires at a gas station along the 12700 block of Southwest 268th Street. They also took that victim’s necklace.

Police said the perpetrators also made off with cellphones, a cellphone charger, additional jewelry and wallets.

As of Saturday afternoon, officials said, six victims have been targeted.

In addition to the blue Pilot, which detectives said was stolen in the Kendall area, the subjects used a silver Nissan Altima to commit the crimes.

If you have any information on any of these robberies, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

