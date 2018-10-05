DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have arrested four men in connection to a string of home burglaries across South Florida.

The multi-agency effort, launched by the Broward Sheriff’s Office and the Deerfield Beach Criminal Investigations Unit, resulted in the arrests of three of the suspects in Miami-Dade and one in Broward, Wednesday.

Investigators said the burglars targeted residences in Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties, with more than 13 of them located in Deerfield Beach.

The thieves are facing a long list of charges, including armed burglary and grand theft.

