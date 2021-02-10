4 arrested following confrontation outside Miami Beach restaurant

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Four people have been arrested following a confrontation outside of a Miami Beach restaurant.

Miami Beach Police responded to the area of Pennsylvania Avenue and Eighth Street at around 9:30 p.m., Wednesday.

Cellphone video captured a group of people outside of The Licking restaurant in the area of Washington Avenue and Eighth Street. According to police, several people were throwing bottles at the windows and at security guards.

Then, security and others from The Licking chased the people who appeared to be throwing the objects a block away to Pennsylvania Avenue.

There’s a large police scene on 8th St and Pennsylvania Ave after people appeared to throw objects at the windows of the Licking Restaurant on South Beach before being chased a block to the west. @MiamiBeachPD say 4 have been arrested. @wsvn #Exclusive pic.twitter.com/wyjJqafgy8 — Sheldon Fox-7 News (@fox_sheldon) February 11, 2021

Police initially arrived to the area, believed the situation was under control and left. However, after the incident occurred, the police responded once again when multiple people were seen fighting, pushing and shoving.

Investigators have taken two men and two women into custody. Their identities have not been revealed.

Several Miami Beach Police cruisers could be seen in the area while officers worked the scene.

On Jan. 31, a triple shooting happened outside of the same restaurant, sending all three victims to the hospital. The accused gunman remains on the run.

It remains unclear if any injuries were reported in connection to the confrontation.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.