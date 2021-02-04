4 adults, 5 dogs safely evacuated from Miramar house fire

MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters put out a house fire in Miramar.

The fire broke out at a home along Miramar Boulevard near Riveria Drive, at around 2 a.m., Thursday.

Four adults and five dogs were safely evacuated from the home.

One resident said he was up watching television when the fire sparked.

“I heard screams from my wife, ‘Fire! Fire!'” said Carlos Perez. “I got up quickly. I grabbed the fire extinguisher. I tried to put out the fire in our walk-in closet, and it didn’t work. I grabbed the hose, laid down on the floor, tried to put out the fire as they grab our pets and exited the house.”

Perez said he believes it was an electrical fire, but that has not been confirmed by fire officials.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.