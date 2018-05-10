4 accused of beating gay couple on South Beach charged with hate crime

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Four men accused of attacking a gay couple on South Beach are now being charged with a hate crime.

According to the Miami Herald, the group has been charged with aggravated battery committed with prejudice. This could result in each of the men serving up to 30 years in prison if they are convicted.

The four men — who police identified as 20-year-old Luis Alonso, 21-year-old Adonis Diaz, 21-year-old Juan C. Lopez and 21-year-old Pablo Reinaldo Romo — were already facing aggravated battery felony charges for the April 8 assault. They now face stiffer penalties after prosecutors on Thursday charged them under Florida’s hate-crime enhancement law.

Surveillance cameras outside a Miami Beach bathroom, located near the beach along Ocean Drive and Sixth Street, recorded the attack, as the four men could be seen repeatedly punching Rene Chalarca and Dmitry Logunov. Investigators said the subjects yelled an anti-gay slur in Spanish before the brawl ensued.

