3rd woman tests positive for COVID-19 in Monroe County

(WSVN) - Florida Department of Health officials in Monroe County have announced a third resident has tested positive for COVID-19.

On Tuesday, officials said a 52-year-old woman tested positive for the coronavirus.

The case is currently under investigation as department officials said travel is not associated with the infection.

The woman is currently isolated at her home and is expected to make a full recovery.

A 72-year-old woman and a 54-year-old woman are the other two patients who have tested positive for COVID-19. Both of the women recently traveled abroad.

