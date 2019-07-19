3rd molested victim comes forward against SW Miami-Dade swim instructor

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Another victim has come forward in the case against a swim instructor who allegedly molested children during practice at a Southwest Miami-Dade pool.

Police arrested 20-year-old Daniel Diaz-Mejia on Tuesday after two 9-year-old girls told their mothers he fondled them during their practice at Helen Sands Pool, located in the area of Southwest 280th Street and 163rd Avenue, near U.S. 1.

On Friday morning, Diaz-Mejia appeared in court once again, after an 8-year-old girl told her mother she had also been touched inappropriately by the instructor during a lesson.

He now faces an additional lewd and lascivious molestation on a child charge.

He remains held without bond at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center and has been served a stay away order from the victim.

