3rd man arrested in fatal shooting of 15-year-old at SW Miami-Dade Halloween party

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have arrested a third person in the fatal shooting of a teen at a Halloween party in Southwest Miami-Dade.

On Wednesday morning, Miami-Dade Police announced they arrested 18-year-old Marcos Gonzalez in connection to the murder of 15-year-old Angel Cueli.

His arrest comes a day after 17-year-old Josue Cao and 18-year-old Matthew Hernandez were charged with Cueli’s death.

Cueli was shot Saturday night at a party after investigators said someone went up to the house, shot a gun multiple times towards party-goers, and then ran and got into a getaway car.

The teenager was transported to the hospital where he later died.

Detectives said Cueli was the wrong target in a gang-related shooting.

Gonzalez, Cao and Hernandez are all facing a second degree murder charge.

