NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida man’s business tools were stolen in seconds from his pressure cleaning truck, and now police are searching for the crook responsible.

Surveillance cameras captured the thief as he hopped onto the truck, which was parked outside a warehouse along Northwest 72nd Avenue and Milam Dairy Road in Northwest Miami-Dade, early Monday morning.

The owner said the thief took off with $3,000 worth of equipment from the vehicle.

If you have any information on this burglary, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.