(WSVN) - A group of Cuban migrants head home Friday, after being stopped off the Florida Keys.

The Coast Guard picked up 39 cubans over the past week, during four different interdictions.

Three of the groups were stopped Monday.

The migrants received food, water, and medical attention before being sent back to the island.

