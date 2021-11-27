MIAMI LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - Main Street has transformed into a magical winter wonderland this weekend as the Main Street Merchants and The Graham Companies light up downtown Miami Lakes for the 36th annual Main Street Festival of Lights

The Graham Companies partnered with Neighbors 4 Neighbors to collect unwrapped toys for children hospitalized at Nicklaus Children’s Hospital this holiday season.

“The holiday season is a time of giving, and our goal this year is not just to host our 36th annual Main Street Festival of Lights magical holiday celebration, but to spread the most joy among children,” said said The Graham Companies spokesperson Andrea Graham Rechichi. “That’s why we’ve partnered with Neighbors 4 Neighbors to collect unwrapped toys that will be distributed to the patients at Nicklaus Children’s Hospital this holiday season.

“Neighbors 4 Neighbors is so excited to be part of 36th Annual Main Street Festival of Lights and to be able to collect toys for our Adopt A Family 4 the Holidays Program, which has served needy families in South Florida for the past 29 years,” said Katy Meagher, Executive Director of Neighbors 4 Neighbors.

Saturday’s event is not only a time to celebrate the season, but also a way for locals to being their holiday shopping with numerous local businesses and the farmer’s market on Small Business Saturday.

Events include a tree lighting, Santa’s arrival, DJ and live performances, face painting, arts and crafts and appearances by holiday characters.

The event will benefit Neighbors 4 Neighbors and Nicklaus Children’s Hospital, and will take place Nov. 27 from 3:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

