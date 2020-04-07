36 BSO employees test positive for COVID-19

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony has confirmed 36 employees of the Broward Sheriff’s Department have tested positive for COVID-19.

Tony made the announcement during a media conference held on Tuesday morning.

He said 36 employees have tested positive for the virus, not including Deputy Shannon Bennett, 39, who died on Friday due to complications from COVID-19.

“We have 547 employees who are impacted by COVID-19,” he said.

Tony said 300 of the employees are currently being monitored, while 210 have returned to duty.

