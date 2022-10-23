MIAMI (WSVN) - South Floridians laced up their sneakers to take part in a walk for breast cancer awareness and research, joining others at more than 100 cities across the country.

On Saturday, many took a stand in Miami and Fort Lauderdale in support of those battling breast cancer and the survivors in our community, as they took part in the American Cancer Society’s 30th Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk.

Today in Florida’s Alex de Armas and 7Weather meteorologist Vivian Gonzalez emceed the event.

“Good morning. Thank you for being here with us on this beautiful Saturday morning,” said de Armas as she addressed participants at loanDepot Park in Miami.

“My aunt, she had breast cancer,” said a man at the Miami event.

“So we all came here to support her,” said a young participant at the Miami event.

Although South Florida is not the only place making strides against breast cancer. The event was held across the country at more than 150 cities.

“Awareness is where it starts, and if we don’t start getting all our communities together for this cause, then it’s hard for people to understand what is done, ” said Darlene Fernandez with the American Cancer Society.

City Furniture CEO Andrew Koenig took part in the Fort Lauderdale event.

“Everybody in the community is here to support fundraising for breast cancer awareness and research,” he said.

The goal is to raise money for research and ensure everyone knows how important early detection is to prevention.

“In the last 30 years, because of the dedication of our cancer society and others to support our research funding, the breast cancer death rate has dropped by 41%. We’re not done yet,” said a participant in the Fort Lauderdale event.

Until the battle against breast cancer is won.

