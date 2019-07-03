3,000+ jobs available at Miami Lakes mega job fair

MIAMI LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - Over 3,000 jobs are up for grabs at a massive job fair taking place in Miami Lakes.

Initially, about 2,300 positions were available at the job fair. However, organizers recently announced the addition of 700 more jobs, bringing the total to over 3,000 jobs available.

Among the businesses hiring are the Miami Heat, Cox Media Group, Norwegian Cruise Lines and the Miami Herald.

The event will take place from 10 a.m. till 2 p.m. at the Don Shula Hotel at 6842 Main St. on Wednesday, July 10.

Openings range from entry-level to management positions, which are available in both Miami-Dade and Broward counties.

Attendees might also be interviewed on the spot and receive an offer.

Organizers recommend that attendees have multiple copies of their resume on hand and dress professionally.

For more information, or to pre-register for the event, click here. Registration is also available at the front door.

