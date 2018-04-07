MIAMI (WSVN) - A big company teamed up with a charity organization for a heavy haul in Miami, Saturday.

Volunteers from UPS and United Way came together for the fifth annual Tug-A-Plane Challenge.

Nearly 30 teams of 12 people competed to see who could pull a 164-ton UPS airplane the farthest.

The winning team walked away with a trophy and a lot of bragging rights.

“Funds go to help the community and all the work United Way does in the community,” said a participant.

“It’s important, not just what we’re doing here today,” said UPS spokesperson Alix Apollon. “Overall, UPS has been partnering with United Way for more than 30 years, and over those 30 years, we’ve collected $1.4 billion in contributions.”

The United Way helps families with education and financial assistance.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.