KEY WEST, FLA. (WSVN) - After being stopped at sea near Key West, a large group of migrants has been sent back to Cuba.

The U.S. Coast Guard took custody of 30 migrants after three interdictions. The migrants were repatriated to Cuba on Tuesday.

USCG officials said they stopped the boats nearly 40 miles off the coast of Key West.

#DontTakeToTheSeas @USCG Cutter Raymond Evan's crew repatriated 30 people to Cuba, Tues., following 3 interdictions due to #SOLAS concerns. @CBPAMO flight & boat crews helped prevent people from losing their lives in 2 of these dangerous attempts.



More: https://t.co/9VsjulYHQN pic.twitter.com/LOuyIBdS86 — USCGSoutheast (@USCGSoutheast) December 14, 2021

Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine units took part in the interdictions.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.