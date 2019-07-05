30-foot boat catches fire at Fort Lauderdale marina; no injuries

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A fire broke out inside a 30-foot docked at a marina in Fort Lauderdale.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the blaze along the 300 block of Slocum Street, just after 6 p.m., Friday.

Crews were able to quickly put out the flames.

The vessel sustained some damage to the rear.

No one was hurt.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

