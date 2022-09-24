SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - More than two dozen pets rescued from Hurricane Fiona in Puerto Rico will soon be available for adoption in South Florida.

Thirty cats and dogs were flown into Miami Executive Airport, Saturday afternoon.

Santuario de Animales San Francisco de Asís, Inc., the facility that was caring for them in the commonwealth, sustained extensive damage from the hurricane.

The Humane Society of Broward County has taken in the animals and will find them new homes.

