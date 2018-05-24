30-50 gallons of oil spilled on roadway in Hialeah Gardens

HIALEAH GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - At least 30 gallons of oil has spilled along parts of Okeechobee Road in Hialeah Gardens.

According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, a commercial truck spilled 30 to 50 gallons of crude oil along Okeechobee Road and Northwest 79th Avenue, Thursday. Fire rescue received the call just after 10 a.m.

As a result of the spill, fire rescue said a traffic collision occurred. A person has been sent to the hospital in unknown condition.

A clean-up crew is on the scene, but Florida Highway Patrol has shut down eastbound traffic on 79th Avenue at Okeechobee Road.

