3-year-old hospitalized after being found in trash can in Miami Gardens

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating after a 3-year-old girl was reportedly found in a trash can in Miami Gardens.

Miami Gardens Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene along the 20100 block of Northwest 27th Court, just before 5:15 p.m., Thursday.

Officials said a suspect has been detained.

Rescue crews transported the child to Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital in critical condition.

