3-year-old dies from injuries after falling out of moving vehicle in Miami Gardens

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A 3-year-old has died from his injuries after, police said, the child released himself from a car seat and fell out of a moving vehicle in Miami Gardens.

The child was pronounced dead, Thursday afternoon.

The child was airlifted as a pediatric trauma alert on Wednesday after the incident happened in the area of Northwest 183rd Street and 47th Avenue.

