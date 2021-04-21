3-year-old child airlifted after crash in Miami Gardens

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A 3-year-old child has been airlifted to the hospital after a crash in Miami Gardens.

Miami-Dade Police, Miami Gardens Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the scene near Northwest 183rd Street and 47th Avenue.

According to fire rescue, a 3-year-old child was airlifted from the scene as a trauma alert.

It is unknown what led to the accident or if there are any other injuries.

