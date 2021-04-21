3-year-old airlifted to hospital after falling out of moving vehicle in Miami Gardens

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A 3-year-old had to be airlifted to the hospital after, police said, the child released himself from a car seat and fell out of a moving vehicle in Miami Gardens.

Miami-Dade Police, Miami Gardens Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the scene near Northwest 183rd Street and 47th Avenue, Wednesday afternoon.

According to fire rescue, the child was airlifted from the scene as a pediatric trauma alert.

Cameras captured doctors and other medical personnel hovering around the young patient as the helicopter landed at the hospital.

According to witnesses, a woman who was with the child was covered in blood.

An SUV has since been towed away from the scene of the incident.

No other injuries have been reported.

