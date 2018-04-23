3 WSVN family members honored at CCNN Media Excellence Awards

MIAMI (WSVN) - Three members of the WSVN family were nominated and honored at the CCNN Media Awards over the weekend.

7News’ Lorena Estrada, Rebecca Vargas and Diana Diaz each received nominations for the award show, hosted by Christopher Columbus High School’s Emmy award-winning student news network and Our Lady of Lourdes Academy.

Lorena and Diana took home wins for Best General Assignment Reporter and Best News Anchor.

The event, in its fifth year, draws more than 300 guests to include TV personalities, media executives and Columbus alumni and family members.

The student bodies of both Columbus and Lourdes Academy vote on the winners.

