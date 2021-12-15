NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Three women were arrested after being suspected in a series of beauty supply thefts.

The incident took place at the 7-11 gas station on Northwest 52nd Street and 32nd Avenue, Wednesday evening.

Police with guns in hand got the attention of the women as they came out of the car, and were greeted with hand cuffs.

Officers from several different units were told BSO in Fort Lauderdale were in on this, some wearing masks and others in plain clothes.

The women were followed by police from Broward County to Miami-Dade County.

According to Fort Lauderdale Police, these women are behind a string of Broward County beauty supply thefts in places like Dania Beach and Fort Lauderdale.

Investigative techniques were used in order to track them. They were found in Miami.

They were apprehended in Miami-Dade and are now in questioning.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.