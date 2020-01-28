3 women found dead inside SW Miami-Dade home; newborn missing

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Three women have been found dead, and a newborn boy is missing from a Southwest Miami-Dade home.

Miami-Dade Police units responded to a home along the 21900 block of Southwest 187th Avenue to perform a welfare check just before 4:45 p.m., Tuesday.

When officers arrived, they discovered three deceased adult women inside of the home, who had all been shot.

It remains unknown whether or not the three women are related.

According to police, the call for a welfare check came from a person who was looking for a missing infant. The person who asked for the welfare check has not been identified.

Investigators said they are looking for Ernesto Caballeiro and his infant son because they fear for his well-being.

“We’re asking the assistance of the community to locate him and his newborn infant child, so he’s not at the residence, and we’re attempting to locate him,” Miami-Dade Police detective Lee Cowart said.

Detectives have confirmed that Caballeiro lives in the home where the homicides took place, but they are not calling Caballeiro a suspect or a person of interest in the case.

If you have any information on this triple homicide, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

