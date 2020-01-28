3 women found dead inside SW Miami-Dade home; newborn, father missing

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Three women have been found dead inside of a Southwest Miami-Dade home, and police are searching for a newborn boy and his father, who lives in the home where the victims were found.

Miami-Dade Police units responded to a home along the 21900 block of Southwest 187th Avenue to perform a welfare check just before 4:45 p.m., Tuesday.

When officers arrived, they discovered three deceased adult women inside of the home, who had all been shot, police said.

It remains unknown whether or not the three women are related.

According to police, the call for a welfare check came from a family member of the people who live at the home. When the family member tried calling and did not get a response, that person showed up to the home, found the bodies of the three women and immediately contacted police.

The person who asked for the welfare check has not been identified.

Investigators said they are looking for Ernesto Caballeiro and his infant son because they fear for their well-being.

#UPDATE: We are seeking the assistance of the community to locate Ernesto Caballeiro and his newborn infant son, out of concern for their welfare. Anyone with information on their whereabouts is urged to contact 9-1-1. pic.twitter.com/EP5jQHWzP9 — Miami-Dade Police (@MiamiDadePD) January 29, 2020

Detectives have confirmed that Caballeiro lives in the home where the homicides took place and is related to one or all three of the victims. However, they are not calling him a suspect or a person of interest in the investigation.

“We’re asking the assistance of the community to locate him and his newborn infant child, so he’s not at the residence, and we’re attempting to locate him,” Miami-Dade Police detective Lee Cowart said.

Detectives are waiting for a search warrant to enter the home to continue their investigation.

If you have any information on this triple homicide, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

