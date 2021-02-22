3 women arrested after South Beach brawl

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Three women were arrested after a brawl broke out on South Beach.

The fight broke out in front of The Licking restaurant on Seventh Street and Washington Avenue, Sunday night.

An officer who was on patrol quickly called for back up.

The women were arrested after one of them kicked an officer.

That officer was treated for minor injuries.

