3 WB lanes blocked on 826 near Golden Glades after semi-truck rollover

NORTH MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A semi-truck overturned on the westbound lanes of the Palmetto Expressway in North Miami-Dade, causing lane closures.

As of 5 p.m. Thursday, three westbound lanes remained shut down near the Golden Glades Interchange. Only one lane was getting by.

Crews have been able to upright the truck.

It remains unclear whether or not the driver was injured.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.