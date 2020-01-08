3 victims, dog rescued from burning home in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Three people and a pet dog were able to escape from a house up in flames in Fort Lauderdale.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue crews responded to the home, located in the area of Southwest 20th Street and Coral Gate Drive, at around 8 a.m., Wednesday.

Three adults were able to make their way out of the home safely, while firefighters rescued a dog from one of the bedrooms.

No injuries were reported and the dog was left unharmed.

Firefighters located the fire in the kitchen area and quickly extinguished the flames.

Residents said they believed the fire started in the microwave, but FLFR has not confirmed the cause.

The victims of the fire have all been displaced, but the American Red Cross is working to assist them with lodging.

