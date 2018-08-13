3 vehicles on car carrier truck catch fire in Miami Lakes

MIAMI LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - Three vehicles being hauled by a car carrier truck caught fire in Miami Lakes.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews responded around 4 p.m., Monday, to the scene of the fire westbound on the Gratigny Expressway and just east of the Palmetto Expressway.

Officials said the three vehicles on the truck’s carrier were fully engulfed by flames.

Crews have since put out the fire with no injuries reported.

The vehicle has been removed from the scene, which has been cleared.

Traffic is backed up but moving along in the area.

