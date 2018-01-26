3 units uninhabitable after Coral Springs quadplex catches fire

CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - Three units at a quadplex in Coral Springs were left uninhabitable after, officials said, a fire broke out, Friday night.

According to the Coral Springs Fire Department, the blaze broke out at the building located along the 11000 block of Northwest 35th Court.

Cellphone video captured flames coming out of one of the units.

An area resident told 7News she saw smoke and flames coming from the quadplex.

7News cameras captured some of the residents who have been displaced as a result of the fire.

Officials said there is extensive fire damage in one unit, water damage in another unit and smoke damage in the third unit.

Officials said no one was hurt.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.