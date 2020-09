PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - The three passengers on board a plane were not hurt after a rough landing at a Pembroke Pines airport.

7 Skyforce over the scene at North Perry Airport, where a plane skidded off the runway and struck a marker sign, Friday.

The plane sustained a damaged tail during the crash.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.