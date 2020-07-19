3 transported to hospitals after crash in North Miami

NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - Three people have been injured after a crash in North Miami Sunday morning that left one person trapped in a vehicle.

Two people were transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital.

After being extricated, the entrapped victim was taken to Aventura Hospital as a trauma alert.

The crash happened along the northbound lanes of I-95 near 125th Street.

Traffic is being diverted off the exit of 119th Street.

