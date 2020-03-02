3 transported to hospital following shooting in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Officials are investigating a shooting that sent three people to the hospital in Miami.

City of Miami Police and Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene near Northwest Seventh Avenue and 70th Street shortly after 7 p.m., Monday.

Police said they initially received reports of two men that had been shot in the area.

When officers arrived on scene, they said they discovered three men suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

All three victims were transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital in stable condition.

The identities of the victims have not yet been revealed.

No arrests have been made.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.