LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - Three people, including two Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies, are recovering after a chase ended in a horrific crash in Lauderhill.

The crash happened along Oakland Park Boulevard near Rock Island Road, just before 11 p.m., Tuesday.

Police said they responded to a call regarding a reckless driver along State Road 7.

A deputy on foot tried to make a traffic stop but the driver did not stop.

The driver hit the deputy in the process, sending him to the hospital.

A chase then ensued and ended in a multi-vehicle crash, including a BSO patrol car, in Lauderhill.

From there, a second deputy was transported to the hospital.

The subject attempted to run from the scene on foot.

Witnesses said they saw the moment he was captured by police.

“He was sliding, he couldn’t stop. He lost control. He was just sliding — boom, boom, boom, boom. He hit the pole, he hopped out of the car, and he ran to, like, right there where the ambulance is, and he kind of collapsed,” said witness Ciara Frazier. “That’s like eight cars that have been damaged, including his car.”

Officials said both deputies sustained injuries that were not life-threatening.

Another driver was also taken to the hospital with injuries that are not life-threatening.

Oakland Park was closed to traffic overnight but has since reopened.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.