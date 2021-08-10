MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating a shooting at a Miami Gardens hotel that left three people hospitalized.

Miami Gardens Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene at the Stadium Hotel, located at 21485 NW 27th Ave., Tuesday morning.

7SkyForce hovered above the scene where one victim could be seen on a stretcher outside the hotel.

Police said the three male victims have been transported to nearby hospitals. One victim is in critical condition while the other two sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said one suspect has been detained.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

