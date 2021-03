WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Three people were transported after an RV rolled over in West Miami-Dade.

The crash on Tamiami Trail involved the motorhome and three other vehicles on Sunday.

One of the three victims involved in the crash was airlifted from the scene.

The trail was closed between Krome Avenue and State Road 29 to clear the scene.

