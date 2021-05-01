3 transported following crash in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Three people were taken to the hospital after a crash in Miami.

City of Miami Fire Rescue responded to the scene near Northwest Second Avenue and 29th Street, at around 5:24 a.m., Saturday.

When they arrived on the scene, they found the pair of vehicles involved.

Three people were taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital in stable condition.

Police are now investigating the crash.

