3 transported as trauma alerts after serious crash in Coconut Creek

COCONUT CREEK, FLA. (WSVN) - Three victims have been transported to the hospital after a serious crash in Coconut Creek.

Coconut Creek Police officers and Margate-Coconut Creek Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene along Atlantic Boulevard and Lyons Road at approximately 11 p.m., Sunday.

First responders found a vehicle on fire and wrapped around a tree.

Two victims were already out of the vehicle by the time rescue arrived on scene, but one remained trapped inside.

The flames were quickly extinguished and Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue’s Technical Rescue Team was called to the scene to assist with the extrication of the third victim.

Pompano Beach Fire Rescue crews also responded to the scene to assist with the transports.

The third victim was extricated nearly an hour later and airlifted to the hospital.

The victims were all transported to Broward Health North as trauma alerts.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

