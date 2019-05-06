3 transported after reports of stabbing near Felix Varela High School

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Three people have been transported after reports of a stabbing near Felix Varela High School.

Police responded to the area of Southwest 96th Street and 152nd Avenue at around 2:30 p.m., Monday.

Miami-Dade Police along with Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to scene.

Authorities said a student reported another student was stabbed in the abdomen on campus but have not confirmed the incident.

MDFR transported three victims as trauma alerts.

Miami-Dade County Public Schools Police is investigating.

Happening now: Stabbing outside Felix Varela High. (vid: Mitchell) pic.twitter.com/nHG8QftZsL — Joel Franco (@OfficialJoelF) May 6, 2019

