3 transported after officer-involved crash in Margate

MARGATE, FLA. (WSVN) - Two officers and another victim have been transported to the hospital after a crash in Margate.

The crash occurred along the 900 block of South State Road Seven at around 6:30 a.m., Tuesday.

7SkyForce HD hovered above the scene where a Margate Police vehicle with front-end damage could be seen in the middle of the roadway. A red vehicle, also seen with heavy front-end damage, could be seen stopped between trees on the side of the road.

Margate Police said two officers inside of the marked patrol vehicle were transported to North Broward Hospital in stable condition.

Both officers are expected to be OK and did not sustain serious injuries.

The driver inside of the other vehicle was transported to Northwest Medical Center in unknown condition.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office is investigating the cause of the crash.

