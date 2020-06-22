3 transported after multi-vehicle crash near Fort Lauderdale

NEAR FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (WSVN) — Three people were transported to the hospital following a multi-vehicle crash near Fort Lauderdale.

The three cars are nearly unrecognizable after colliding near 31st Avenue and 12th Place near the swap shop, just after 2:45 a.m., Monday.

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene and extricated two victims.

The two women and one other victim were transported to Broward Health Medical Center has trauma alerts.

Traffic has been shut down in both directions as officials work the scene.

No word has been given as to who was at fault.

Investigators believe speed played a role in the crash.

