3 transported after hotel fire in Miami Springs

MIAMI SHORES, FLA. (WSVN) - Three victims have been transported following a fire inside of a Miami Springs hotel.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene along East Drive near Northwest 36th Street, just after 1:15 p.m., Monday.

Rescue officials said two residents and one firefighter had to be transported from the scene.

The fire broke out inside one of the units, causing extensive damage, but fire officials said crews kept the fire from spreading.

“It was contained to the one unit,” Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Lt. Kirsten Miller said. “The one unit had heavy damage, but we were able to get in and stop it at that unit. The fire didn’t pass that one unit.”

Tyler Anderson, who is visiting from Orlando, described the scene.

“We just started smelling a whole bunch of smoke,” he said. “Everyone was in panic. I guess a room was on fire or something. I was visiting one of my friends. There was about three of us there, and after all that, they just evacuated everybody. I’m glad that everybody is OK.”

7SkyForce HD flew over the scene where rescue crews could be seen transporting a man from the scene.

It remains unclear how many people were inside of the building when the fire broke out.

“We did go door-to-door making sure everyone was able and did get out,” Miller said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

