3 transported after falling ill at Miami-Dade Detention Center

MIAMI (WSVN) - Three patients have been transported to the hospital after falling ill at the Miami-Dade County Pre-Trial Detention Center.

City of Miami Fire Rescue crews responded to the center, located at 1321 NW 13th St., at around 1:30 p.m. for the second day in a row after reports of people falling ill.

The victims were transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital in unknown condition.

It remains unclear if the victims were inmates or employees.

On Tuesday night, seven people were taken to area hospitals from the same location after falling ill.

Four of the victims were inmates and three were correctional officers. All are said to be in good condition.

