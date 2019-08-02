3 transported after crash on I-75 in Pembroke Pines

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Three people were taken to the hospital after a crash in the southbound lanes of Interstate 75 in Pembroke Pines.

Both the northbound and southbound I-75 express lanes north of Miramar Parkway have reopened after crews cleared the scene, Friday night.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers and Miramar and Pembroke Pines Fire Rescue units responded to the crash in the southbound express lanes, just before 5:15 p.m.

According to FHP, the crash involved several vehicles, including a box truck.

Aerial footage showed a burned-out vehicle resting in the southbound express lanes of I-75. Footage also showed heavy damage to the interstate’s median, which caused traffic on the northbound express lanes to weave around debris laying on the road.

Troopers closed the northbound lanes to clean up the resulting debris.

According to FHP, three patients have been transported to area hospitals. Pembroke Pines fire officials said one person was taken to Memorial Regional Hospital as a trauma alert.

None of the injuries are considered to be life-threatening, fire officials said.

In a video sent to 7News, the vehicle could be seen on fire while cars in the northbound lanes drive past.

Traffic on the southbound express lanes was diverted onto the general purpose lanes of the interstate.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

