PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - A crash in Plantation landed three people in the hospital.

According to Plantation Fire Rescue officials, a mechanic was driving a Plantation Police cruiser when he was involved in a crash along Cleary Blvd and Central Park Drive, Wednesday morning.

The mechanic and two other people were transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

